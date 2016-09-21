Sheffield to host special event aimed at helping firms to grow their business

Businesses from across the region who are looking to grow are invited to a specially-arranged event in Sheffield next month.

Shorts’ Innovation Taxes Group and Withers & Rogers are hosting the event at The Workstation in Paternoster Row in the city centre on Thursday, October 6, from noon onwards.

There will be a brief talk, followed by lunch and networking.

The event is aimed at businesses that are looking to expand and are innovative or making strides in technology or science.

There will be support available to help you prosper and a wide range of funding and business support options will also be on the table.

The event will cover the following areas:-

*How to save £26 in tax for every £100 spent innovating via the research and development tax relief

*The extent to which intellectual property can make a commercial difference to their business

*How profits derived from a patented invention can attract a corporate tax rate of just 10 per cent

*High quality management accounts information provides a better understand of their business; and that by utilising cloud accounting software like Xero can transform the way accounting information is managed, and

*How businesses with a track record of innovating and protecting their intellectual property are more successful, have stronger balance sheets and are better able to attract external investors.

There will be a range of top speakers at the gathering too.

These include:-

*Scott Burkinshaw, tax partner and head of Shorts’ ITG.

A chartered tax adviser, Scott focuses on providing progressive corporate and personal tax advice.

Prior to joining Shorts, Scott was RSM Tenon’s head of corporate tax for Yorkshire, and a member of their research and development tax relief and international tax teams.

He also has significant experience of advising on business disposals and acquisitions.

*Rosie Hardy, senior patent attorney at Withers & Rogers.

Rosie is a European and UK patent attorney.

As a member of the engineering team, her practice spans the fields of physics, engineering and electronics.

She has expertise securing patent protection for electromechanical devices, clean technology, power generation, automotive and rail parts, oil and gas exploration, medical apparatus and consumer products.

In addition to drafting and prosecuting patent applications,

Rosie specialises in strategically managing and enforcing patent rights for clients, as well as opposing and avoiding infringement of third party patent rights.

To request your place, email Rebecca.nightingale@shorts.uk.com

Spaces are limited and these events are well attended. Organisers have respectfully requested that lawyers and professionals in practice do not book places at this event.