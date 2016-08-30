Sheffield theatre group raises curtain on hospice partnership

The curtain is rising on a new partnership between Stannington Players and St Luke’s Hospice.

The Sheffield-based amateur theatre company has chosen the city’s only hospice as its charity partner of the year and is aiming to raise £1, 000.

Donations for refreshments at the group’s next production, cricketing comedy Outside Edge, on stage at the Lomas Hall in Stannington from September 8 to 10, will go to St Luke’s. And there will be further fundraising at the group’s annual pantomime from December 8 to 10, when all profits from the sale of Our Cow Molly ice cream will go to the hospice.

Noni Bryson, St Luke’s community fundraising assistant, said: “We are delighted that Stannington Players have chosen to support us in this way. This is an extremely popular theatre company and we are sure their audiences will be happy to join in their fundraising efforts.