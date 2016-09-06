Sheffield teen who gave up free time for community work declared an ‘inspiration’

A teenager who gave up his free time in the summer holidays to help organise community events has been called an ‘inspiration to others’.

While many youngsters were relaxing over the school break, 14-year-old Kavell Graham volunteered to help organise the popular Pitsmoor-on-Sea event.

The Notre Dame High School pupil also helped to arrange activities including Olympic-themed games, events to mark National Play Day at Pitsmoor Adventure Playground and community litter picks.

He has now been presented with a gift voucher from Gill Furniss, MP for Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough, in recognition of his dedication to improve the community where he lives.

The Labour MP said: “This young man is a credit to society and I was fortunate to see him supporting families when I visited the playground to launch their summer programme. Kavell has encouraged children to become active citizens.”

Kavell said he was more than happy to give up his free time to help others.

He added: “I really enjoy helping and I have had a great summer it was nice to get a gift voucher from everyone.”

Patrick Meleady, Pitsmoor Adventure Playground manager, said: “Kavell has been volunteering for the last two years and is a wonderful young man.

“His enthusiasm to help has motivated and inspired many others.

“Kavell certainly is community champion.”

A 24ft long showpiece slide was opened at The Pitsmoor Adventure Playground in August last year.

It was unveiled after kind-hearted members of the community spent more than two years raising the £13, 000 needed to pay for the play facility.