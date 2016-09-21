Sheffield Peace Gardens: 15 Peace Day facts

What better time than now, International Day of Peace, to spotlight city pride and joy that is Sheffield Peace Gardens.

1 Peace Gardens - home to community events from Tramlines to Sheffield by the Sea - is award-winning public space situated along Pinstone Street, near Winter Garden, and within walking distance of Millennium Galleries.

2 Peace Gardens form central part of spectacular walk from Sheffield Railway Station through series of exciting new developments, each enjoying their own distinctive lighting, public art and water features.

3 Peace Gardens area was originally St Paul's churchyard, built in 18th century, with the church built to accommodate the city's increasing population that had outgrown capacity of what is now Anglican Cathedral.

4 Wealthy local goldsmith Robert Downs paid for St Paul’s to be built, with work starting in 1720. But, after a disagreement with church leaders, he allowed dissenters to worship there. The practice stopped when the church was consecrated in 1740.

5 By 1938 C of E had no further use for St Paul’s and it was demolished to make way for proposed Town Hall extension. But World War Two intervened to scupper the scheme, leaving just churchyard walls remaining..

Water load of fun for one young Sheffield Peace Gardens fountain dancer

6 St Paul’s Gardens were created but title soon changed to Peace Gardens due to popular desire for return to peacetime before official naming in 1985.

7 Goodwin Fountain water feature (captured here in all its aquatic glory), boasting 89 individual jets, is dedicated to Lady and Sir Stuart Goodwin, founder of important Sheffield steel and tool making firm Neepsend Ltd and man of considerable wealth.

8 The couple donated much money to many charities, especially hospitals. One donation saw construction in 1961 of new fountain at the head of Fargate, originally intended as tribute to Alderman James Sterling but became Goodwin Fountain dedicated to benefactors.

9 Old worn-out fountain at the top of Fargate was replaced in 1998 by new Peace Gardens fountain.

Herd of Sheffield still proving Peace Gardens added attraction

10 Holberry Cascades are eight large water features, dedicated to Sheffield Chartist Movement leader Samuel Holberry, located on either side of Peace Gardens' four main entrances.

11 Waterfalls from bronze vessels represent pouring of water into Sheffield's five rivers and molten metal central to the city's steel industry.

12 Some 57,000 litres are pumped through water re-circulation system, kept clean using brine solution rather than chemicals.

13 Standard Measures, for centuries a local government symbol displayed in public place to settle commercial disputes, was relocated in 1998 to Cheney Row, between Peace Gardens and Town Hall, from St Paul's Parade.

2014 Yorkshire Festival unicycle disply team launch saw Peace Gardens' fountain water turn yellow

14 Spanish War Memorial records names of South Yorkshire volunteers who fought for International Brigade in 1936-39 Spanish Civil War. The plaque, also commemorating those at home who tirelessly campaigned to raise cash and send supplies to fight fascism, is located on a ramp close to the Town Hall that leading to Cheney Row.

15 Bochum Bell was presented to the people of Sheffield in 1985 by German twin city, commemorating 35th anniversary of the link. Made by apprentices at Krupp AG Works, the steel bell reflects shared industrial heritage of both cities and is located in top flowerbed along Pinstone Street.

Since 1982 International Day of Peace has itself seen New York UN HQ Peace Bell rung.

Star editor Nancy Fielder and Lewis Catchpole at Peace Gardens' recent Great Exhibition of the North feedback session

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Sheffield Peace Gardens: 15 Peace Day facts Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...