Sheffield MP’s praise for fundraising elderly residents

An MP joined dropped in for a brew and a chat to learn about big-hearted elderly residents’ fundraising activities at a Sheffield care scheme.

Brightside and Hillsborough MP Gill Furniss visited the Roman Ride Extra Care Scheme in Lavender Way, Wincobank, to meet residents, learn about their way of life and charitable causes they support.

Residents were happy to share their experiences and told her about how they have worked together over the last 10 years to support a range of charities.

This includes Help for Heroes and Ben’s Den, a charity that provides free mobile home holidays to families with terminally ill children.

Ms Furniss said she was pleased to see that many elderly residents are still able to live independent lives in extra care housing schemes.

She added: “I had a wonderful time meeting the residents and learning more about the busy community that’s grown at Roman Ridge.

“It’s been rewarding to see how properties like these generate such independence for residents while being such a tight-knit social hub with so much to do.”

Residents also gave her an insight into life at the extra care accommodation scheme, which offers private apartments with additional care and support from staff where needed.

They also include a range of communal areas and facilities where residents can meet and relax with others.

Colleen Eccles, Sanctuary’s director of neighbourhoods, said residents enjoyed the experience.

She added: “We were delighted and proud to be able to give Gill Furniss a tour of Roman Ridge, showcasing the fantastic facilities available. Our residents enjoyed meeting her and telling her what it’s like to live at the scheme.”

Roman Ridge offers 56 two-bedroom flats and four single flats for rent, along with 12 two-bedroom flats for shared ownership and eight two bedroom flats for leasehold.

The care scheme was named a winner at the National Housing for Older People Awards 2014 for the third year running.

The company was nominated by its own residents and awarded silver in the ‘Housing with Care 60 to 99 Units’ category, and bronze in the ‘Community Service’ category. Prior to this, the facility scooped a silver award at the 2012 ceremony and a bronze award at the 2013 ceremony. For more information visit www.sanctuary-supported-living.co.uk/roman-ridge