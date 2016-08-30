Sheffield law firm thrill-seekers boost charity coffers

A thrill-seeking team from a Sheffield-based law firm took on mud, sweat and cheers as part of a charity challenge.

A 32-strong team from Irwin Mitchell completed the Total Warrior challenge and raised £4000 for Support Dogs - a cause which trains dogs to support children with autism and adults with disabilities and epilepsy.

They completed a 10k course combining hills and rivers across the Lake District terrain so that ‘Mitchell’ - named by law firm staff - can receive the training and support needed to transform a new owner’s life.

The gruelling challenge involved overcoming 30 obstacles, including jumping over fire, crawling through mud, climbing walls, swimming through ice baths and avoiding high voltage shocks.

Rachel Cox, solicitor and committee member of Irwin Mitchell Charities Foundation, said: “Over the past decade Irwin Mitchell staff have raised more than £1.5 million for charities across the country by taking part in various events and activities. We are delighted that so many people teamed together to take on the Total Warrior challenge in aid of Support Dogs. The work they do improves people’s quality of life remarkably and gives people with disabilities much needed independence.”

This latest fundraiser is part of a wider push to raise £30, 000 for Support Dogs after the law firm named it as one of its charities of the year.

Danny Anderson, fundraising manager at Support Dogs, said: “We receive fantastic support from Irwin Mitchell and it is great that so many of their staff were prepared to take on the Total Warrior for us.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/IMCF-Total-Warrior-challenge