Sheffield law firm team in top national award

Cassandra Zanelli, Taylor&Emmets head of property management.

Cassandra Zanelli is continuing to build on her great career after she and her team were recognised nationally for their work.

The head of property management at Sheffield solicitors Taylor&Emmet LLP and the department were selected as ‘Best for Property Management Litigation’ at this year’s Women in BUILD Awards.

Cassandra paid tribute to the “tireless work” of her team.

