Sheffield law firm boosts team with 10 new staff

Law firm Lupton Fawcett Denison Till has strengthened its Sheffield team with 10 new appointments.

The new appointments cover a variety of legal disciplines including corporate, employment, dispute resolution, family, and both commercial and residential property.

The influx of new staff has been implemented to cope with extra demand for the company’s services in South Yorkshire. Senior members of the team include experienced family law specialist Gary Crothers and Sarah Sargent, who has 12 years’ experience in residential and commercial property, company and commercial law specialist Neil Large, and the latest recruit, dispute resolution solicitor, Kirsty Coggan.

Director Michele Phillips said the firm hopes to grow even further by “providing a first class service.”