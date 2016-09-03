Sheffield firm KPMG ready for charity race night

They’re under starters’ orders as staff at Sheffield-based professional services company KPMG are set to host a charity race night.

The company is supporting the 2016 Master Cutler’s Challenge – which is this year raising money for St Luke’s Hospice in Sheffield and Rotherham Hospice.

The firm is hosting a ‘Sheffield St Leger Race Meeting’ at the Workstation in Paternoster Row, Sheffield, on Tuesday, September 6.

Organisers are asking for a donation of £20 per person from everyone attending along with minimum cash bets for each race of £1.

Joasia Lesniak, corporate fundraising manager for St Luke’s Hospice, said: “This promises to be a great night out as we approach the climax of the Master Cutler’s Challenge. As well as providing a fantastic networking and socialising opportunity, every guest will know that they are making a real difference to the lives of hospice patients in Sheffield and Rotherham.”

The Master Cutler’s Challenge is an annual campaign in which businesses across the region are urged to raise money for good causes.

This year’s fundraising project headed by master and mistress cutler Craig and Karen McKay. To donate visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/SheffieldStLeger