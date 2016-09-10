Sheffield cyclist uses pedal power for pups charity

Big-hearted Sheffield cyclist Mark Jarvis got on his bike to ride 100 miles and raise £820 for charity Guide Dogs.

Mark took part in the Prudential RideLondon between London and Surrey and completed the distance in just under five hours. This was the second time he has completed the challenge and the money raised will go towards helping to train guide dogs for disabled people.

He said: “Guide dogs bring so much to their owners. As well as providing freedom and independence they’re also there as a friend and a companion.”