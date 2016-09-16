Sheffield Council set to change terms of grant aid

Sheffield Council is set to change the terms of its grant aid for voluntary organisations in a bid to make the most of available funding and provide more stability.

Next year the authority plans to maintain its funding and allocate £1.62 million for grant aid and also plans to establish a larger city-centre mobility scheme.

The plan is to allocate the funding as follows:-

* £1.13m will be available for proposals from eight organisations that currently receive grant aid and deliver core services linking to council work and priorities, linking to other public sector work, tackle inequality and improve wellbeing

* £189, 000 will be set aside to support lunch clubs

* £190,000 will be open to applications from voluntary organisations that help the voluntary sector thrive and deliver

* £107,000 will be open to applications from voluntary sector organisations that tackle inequalities.

There are also smaller £30, 000 funds to support activities for black and minority ethnic older people and £75, 000 to support the city’s seven equality hubs. The planned changes will be discussed at the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, September 21.