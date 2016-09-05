Sheffield chorus needs ladies who sing low

An appeal has gone out for ladies with low voices, who love to sing.

The award-winning all-female a Cappella singing group, Sheffield Harmony, is seeking ladies who can boost the alto range within the choir.

With about 60 members aged from 19 to 91 within its chorus, the group sings unaccompanied close four-part harmony.

But while it has many members who sing in the upper ranges, it currently lacks ladies with lower singing voices.

Sheffield Harmony president Ruth Blackburn said: “If you enjoy singing and think your voice is in the register of alto or alto two, we would be delighted to see you.”

“We are very friendly and are united by our passion for singing and always have great fun at rehearsals.”

The chorus rehearses every Monday evening from 7.30pm at High Storrs School and sings a broad repertoire of music, ranging from popular classics, pop numbers and show tunes.

Performances take place regularly on a wide variety of platforms that include festivals, concerts, competitions and community events.

This latest recruitment drive comes during a busy and successful year for Sheffield Harmony. The group won a bronze medal in a national level competition staged by the American singing organisation Sweet Adelines, at The Sage, Gateshead in May.

And members already have a busy programme of events lined up for the Autumn-winter season, the highlight of which will be competing in the North Wales Choral Festival in Llandudno on November 6 and a Christmas concert at Kingfield Hall, Brincliffe Crescent, on Saturday, December 3.

Events include a joint performance with Hallmark of Harmony tomorrow, September 10, at various locations across Chesterfield town centre. See (and hear) them at The Pavement Shopping Centre, Chesterfield Market Hall, and outside St Mary and All Saints Church, between 12.45pm -2.50pm.

Sheffield Harmony will also be among several guest performers at Barnsley ChoirFest next week on September 17, singing at various Barnsley town centre locations between 12 noon and 3.30pm.

Members will then entertain at Nether Edge Farmers’ Market on Sunday, September 18 at 12.45pm, at Sheffield’s St Luke’s Hospice on Sunday, December 4 from 5pm until 7pm and at Sheffield Station on Thursday, December 15 from 6pm to 7pm.

With a number of dates booked to sing for people at several private corporate events over the forthcoming festive season, Sheffield Harmony has a busy planned itinerary.

Anyone interested in joining the ladies should contact Sheffield Harmony membership secretary Laura at laura-mitchell@blueyonder.co.uk for more details.