Sheffield business academy event to help next generation

A new business academy event has been launched in Sheffield aimed at broadening the skill set of young entrepreneurs and those wanting a career in business.

The Sheffield Junior Chamber International has organised a weekend-long business academy taking place at Inox Dine at the University of Sheffield Students’ Union Building on September 10 and 11 between 9.30am and 4.30pm.

The academy will feature speeches by representatives from key businesses and organisations, including Julie Kenny CBE, founder of Pyronix Ltd.

Gareth Carson, president of JCI Sheffield, said the event is a “great opportunity for anyone wanting to further their career, wanting to set up their own business or simple wanting a taste for the world of business.”

Ticket prices range from £25 to £70. Book online at http://www.jcisheffield.org.uk/business-academy/