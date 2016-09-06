Rotherham Markets revamp reaches new milestone

The revamp of Rotherham Market has reached another milestone after a range of new signs were installed aimed at making it look more inviting for shoppers.

Rotherham Council secured £25, 000 in 2013 to carryout a refurbishment of the indoor market and Signs Express has now completed installing main exterior signage, hanging banners and window graphics.

Carol Morris, co-owner of Signs Express, said: “We have been supporting the council for a long time now and are so proud to be a playing a part in the rejuvenation and development of the area for the wellbeing of all residents and visitors.”

In addition to the new signage, the project has also seen the completion of urgent roof repairs and maintenance across the complex to ensure its longevity.

The improvement scheme was launched after council officials highlighted concerns in the borough’s growth plan over the standard of access from the outdoor to the indoor market area.

The markets pull in around four million customers a year and council chiefs are now hoping the new inviting entrance will encourage even more shoppers through the doors.

Councillor Denise Lelliott, Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for jobs and the local economy, said: “The new entrance looks great.

“I hope it will encourage many more shoppers to call in and discover all that our fantastic markets have to offer.”

Dean Thurlow, the council’s markets operations manager, added: “The signage above the main entrance looks inviting and vibrant, leading to the many different commodities and services, which are on offer six days a week within the outdoor covered market and Centenary Market Hall.”