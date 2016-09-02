Rotherham lad who ‘hit rock bottom’ set for trip of a lifetime abroad

A Rotherham teenager who hit rock bottom after his father died is set for a trip of a lifetime after big-hearted council bosses rallied round to raise money for a trip abroad.

Simon Hill was devastated after his Polish heritage dad died and he is currently in foster care.

But the 16-year-old vowed to one day return to his father’s homeland to understand his family’s heritage.

However, getting there seemed an impossible dream - until two Rotherham Council bosses heard about his heartbreaking story and vowed to support his plight.

Councillor Brian Steele and Ian Thomas, strategic director of children’s services, are now set to lead a 10 mile sponsored walk around Thrybergh Country Park on September 17 to raise money to send Simon on a visit to his ancestral home.

Ian said: “Simon’s story really struck a chord with me and I knew I had to do something to help him achieve his dream.”

Others have also been touched by Simon’s story and pledged to help.

Council chief executive Sharon Kemp and other key council partners will be running a relay marathon at Herringthorpe Stadium on September 15.

Young Inspectors chair Ashlea Harvey is set to cycle a route between her home in Wombwell and her workplace in Rotherham.

Together they hope to raise £9000 to send Simon and a group of 13 other youngsters in care who make up the Looked After Children’s Council on an educational trip to Poland. The trip, which will include a visit to Schindler’s Factory Museum, is planned for next spring.

Simon, who hopes to train as an RSPCA inspector, said: “I miss my dad so much and to be able to visit the place where he was from and what made him the person he was is a dream of a lifetime for me.

“Thank you to everyone who has already pledged their support and please get behind this good cause and help us all to live my dream.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/destination-poland