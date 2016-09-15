Rotherham cancer patients ‘in good hands’

Rotherham Cancer patients feel they are being treated with dignity and respect - according to a national survey.

The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust has been praised for the quality of care it offers cancer patients, in the National Cancer Patient Experience Survey 2015, which was commissioned by NHS England and overseen by the National Cancer Experience Advisory Group.

Patients scored cancer services in Rotherham as 8.7, compared with 8.8 in Sheffield, 8.8 in Barnsley, 8.6 in Chesterfield and 8.6 in Doncaster.

Janine Birley, the associate director of cancer services at Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are really pleased with the survey results. We narrowly missed being in the top 20 acute Trusts for patient experience by 0.3 per cent but it’s reassuring to see we’re ranked closely with specialist cancer hospitals and Trusts of similar size within the region.

“There’s lots of fantastic work going on throughout the Trust to support patients, their families and carers who are dealing with all kinds of cancers. Colleagues across all disciplines have worked really hard to contribute to the results outlined in this report. We will never be complacent and are committed to improving the care we provide by acting on feedback from patients, their families and carers, visitors and our staff.”

The National Cancer Patient Experience Survey was published in July 2016 and is designed to monitor national progress on cancer care, and provide information about how quality improvements can be made.

Michelle Fletcher, lead cancer nurse at TRFT, said: “We really value the feedback we’ve received from the National Cancer Patient Experience Survey and will make sure it helps us develop our services for patients in future. It’s rewarding to be part of a team which has been championed for treating patients with dignity and respect and who involve patients in making decisions about their care. I hope the survey results reassure Rotherham patients that if they are dealing with cancer, then they are in good hands.”