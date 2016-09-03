Richmond Park retro games day is a hit

Families gathered to enjoy a day of ‘retro sports games’ including an egg and spoon race, space hopper racing and a tug of war.

The event took place at Richmond Park and was organised by the Friends of Richmond Park and Sheffield Wednesday’s National Citizenship Service.

Jon Morris, chairman of the Friends of Richmond Park, said: “The event has been a huge success.

“The local community has come out in force and enjoyed another free community activity in Richmond Park.”