Reward offered after music gear stolen from Doncaster club

A Facebook appeal has been launched and reward offered after music gear was stolen from a Doncaster club.

The Roots Music Club, which is based at the Ukrainian Centre in Beckett Road, was targeted by thieves yesterday who made off with amps, desks and cables.

Local musicians have been put on alert via a Facebook appeal in a bid to track down the culprits.

The message from Doncaster music store Electro Music read: " All our musician friends please keep a look out for the following stolen gear which was sadly burgled from The Roots Music Club in Doncaster. - a non-profit organisation we are very closely linked with that regularly puts on gigs for the people of Doncaster and beyond.

"Most of the gear belongs to our in-store luthier Stuart Palmer who has helped many musicians over the last 35+ years in their times of crises. If you get a sniff of any of the following please let Electro Music, Stuart or the police know."

The stolen equipment was listed as follows

Allen Heath Zed 22 fx desk

Allen Heath PA 12 desk

Yamaha 1500 power amp

Proel 1000 power amp

Studio Master power amp

Peavey cross over

2 x Studio Master Bass bins 18

5 x SM58

1 x SM57

1 x C1000

5 x DI boxes

4 x silver case full of leads

Samson 500 powered desk

The club isoffering a £200 reward for information leading to the prosecution of the thieves.

Anyone with information should call John Willis on 07939148603.

