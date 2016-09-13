REVEALED: Proposed Doncaster boundary change plans - how will YOU be affected?

The Boundary Commission for England has this morning released a report proposing a massive constituency shake-up for Doncaster, which if given the go-ahead would see the boundaries of all three Parliamentary seats change.

The report has been released as part of plans to reduce the number of MPs in the House of Commons from 650 to 600.

Under the plans Doncaster will keep all three seats, but each one will see the wards it is comprised of change - with a total of six wards moving into different constituencies and one ward being brought in from the Wentworth and Dearne consistency.

Doncaster's three Labour MPs Ed Miliband (Doncaster North) Caroline Flint (Don Valley) and Rosie Winterton (Doncaster Central) have slammed the proposed boundary changes - branding them 'partisan'.

A statement issued by the three MPs reads: “This review is out of date before it has begun.

"Because of the Government’s partisan approach, new constituencies are proposed based on electoral roles in December, before 2 million registered for the first time to vote in the EU Referendum.

"So this review ignores thousands of people who registered to vote in Doncaster alone in the run up to that referendum, as though they do not matter."

“We will continue to work hard for the all residents of Doncaster and hold the Government to account for the upheaval this review is creating.”

If the proposals are approved, two wards - Conisbrough (which would also comprise of Denaby and Conisbrough East that was formerly part of the Torne Valley ward) and Edlington - will move from Don Valley to Doncaster North.

Three wards - Norton and Askern, Bentley and Wadworth & Tickhill (which were formerly part of the Torne Valley ward) - will move from Doncaster North to Don Valley.

Stainforth and Moorends will move from the Doncaster North constituency to Doncaster Central.

The Dearne North ward will be removed from the Wentworth and Dearne constituency and brought into the Doncaster North one instead.

In addition, two of the constituencies would see their names changed with Doncaster North becoming Doncaster West and Don Valley becoming Doncaster East.

A public consultation is now under way and final proposals will not be made until 2018.

Here is a list of the wards each consistency is comprised of now, and how this would change under the proposals.



Doncaster North currently:

- Adwick

- Askern Spa

- Bentley

- Great North Road

- Mexborough

- Roman Ridge

- Sprotbrough

- Stainforth and Moorends







Under the new proposals Doncaster North (becomes Doncaster West) would comprise of:

- Adwick le Street & Carcroft

- Conisbrough

- Dearne North

- Edlington & Warmsworth

- Mexborough

- Roman Ridge

- Sprotbrough

- Tickhill & Wadsworth



Don Valley currently:



- Conisbrough and Denaby

- Edlington and Warmsworth

- Finningley

- Hatfield

- Rossington

- Thorne

- Torne Valley



Under the new proposals Don Valley (becomes Doncaster East) would comprise of:



- Bentley

- Finningley

- Hatfield

- Norton & Askern

-Rossington & Bawtry

- Thorne & Moorends



Doncaster Central currently:



- Armthorpe

- Balby South

- Balby and Hexthorpe

- Bessacarr

- Edenthorpe and Kirk Sandall

- Town

- Wheatley and Intake

Under the new proposals Doncaster Central would comprise of:

- Armthorpe

- Balby South

- Bessacarr

- Edenthorpe & Kirk Sandall

- Hexthorpe & Balby North

- Stainforth & Barnby Dun

- Town

- Wheatley Hills & Intake

