Reader free offers from £3 up to £32 at Maya Beauty Salon in silver street in Doncaster

Beauty salon, Maya Beauty, has teamed up with the Doncaster Free Press for this week’s great reader offer.

On production of the coupon on page 41 of the Doncaster Free Press customers can get 20 percent off any massage worth up to £28, or any facial worth up to £32, or if you spend £5 on an eyebrow wax get an upper lip thread worth £3 for free, or any eyebrow shape for free worth £5 when you spend £20 on an eyelash treatment.

Owner Maya Davda, has more than 25 years experience in the beauty industry, pampering clients and perfecting her skills. She works alongside beauty expert Farah Shah, who has seven years experience in the business. And despite their recent move from King’s Arcade to number seven Silver Street, they still offer the same fantastic treatments and expert advice.

Maya said: “Beauty treatments for Eid or other special occasions include threading, waxing, eye treatments, nails, massage and facials at competitive prices. After care advice and follow up treatments are also offered to help you stay beautiful.” Opening times are 10am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday, but appointments away from the salon can be made outside these hours. For any treatment either call into Maya Beauty or call 07929 102080.