Police hunt for thug who assaulted woman in Doncaster street

Officers have released images of a man they want to speak to in connection with an incident in a Doncaster village during which a woman was allegedly assaulted by a man who then stole her phone.

The incident occurred at around 1.30am on Saturday, August 27, a woman in her 40s is said to have been assaulted by a man unknown to her in Essex Avenue. Intake.

The man is believed to have assaulted her before taking her mobile phone.

Police have this afternoon released a CCTV appeal in a bid to trace the man pictured, who they believe may hold important information about what happened.

Anyone with information on the incident or who may know who the man in the CCTV image is, is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 342 of August 27, 2016.

Information can also be emailed to enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk or given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.