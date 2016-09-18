Poetry in the pub comes to Barnsley

Community event.

Community event.

0
Have your say

A series of poetry workshops will be taking place at the Arcade Alehouse to celebrate Barnsley’s ‘Hear My Voice Project’.

The project encourages the people of the borough to dig deep into their imaginations and express themselves through poetry, written and spoken word. The free events will take place at 7pm on the first Thursday of every month, between October and January. The first one is on October 6.

Back to the top of the page