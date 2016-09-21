Plan for 400 homes and a school at Doncaster pit village

Development proposals for 400 homes, a primary school and public open spaces in Armthorpe have been submitted to Doncaster Council.

O&H Properties has submitted a planning application for the land west of Hatfield Lane in the village.

It has also launched a community website which provides information about the proposed scheme and explains how residents can submit their views as part of the planning process.

The proposals are brought forward in line with the draft Armthorpe Neighbourhood Development Plan and include up to 400 high-quality homes.

In response to growing pressure on primary school places in Armthorpe, O&H has also committed to the inclusion of land for a two-form entry primary school.

Covering almost half of the site, which is nearly 12 hectares, a ‘green wedge’ will provide a substantial public amenity, retaining many of the trees and hedges while also introducing new planting in keeping with the local area.

It will feature a network of footpaths and cycle paths, new sports pitches and children’s play areas.

The green wedge will act as a parkland buffer and will also incorporate the playing fields for the new primary school.

Pippa Cheetham of O&H said: “After some very useful discussions with the councils, we are delighted to be in a position to submit proposals which will help alleviate the local housing shortage, significantly benefit education provision both for existing and future residents, and provide an attractive resource for walking, cycling and a variety of leisure activities.

“Very importantly, we are pleased that our scheme is very much in line with local aspirations – specifically the draft Armthorpe Neighbourhood Development Plan.”

Local residents can visit the website Land West of Hatfield Lane to find out how to submit their feedback to the proposals, or to view the plans.