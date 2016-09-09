PICTURES: Inside Sheffield swingers club La Chambre as venue turns 18

Here's a glimpse inside world famous Sheffield swingers club La Chambre - as the venue prepares to celebrate its 18th birthday.
The former pub in Attercliffe first opened its doors as a sex club in 1998 - and attracts some 250 frolicking couples from across the UK each weekend to indulge in all sorts of fruity fun and games - and we've delved into our archives to reveal a sneak peek inside.
Barry and wife Marie Calvert - who has slept with more than 3,000 men during a lifetime of swinging - were responsible for opening the club - formerly the Robin Hood pub - on Attercliffe Road and the pair have written books about their escapades at La Chambre which has 20,000 members.
The club boasts a sauna, swimming pool as well as a torture dungeon and upstairs "playrooms" where men and women gather each weekend for mutual fun.
A Las Vegas newspaper once voted it the third best visitor attraction in the world. Top was the Grand Canyon.
So take a look behind the closed doors of La Chambre as we say happy 18th birthday!
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.