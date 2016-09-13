PICTURES: Doncaster model and actress films scenes for new ITV crime drama

A Doncaster model and actress is set to feature in a new ITV crime drama.

Danielle Hanson, 25, has her sights firmly set on fame after shooting scenes for a second series of Safe House, the TV drama which features guests staying at a safe house and telling their stories of how they came to be there.

Danielle Hanson as a WPC in Safe House.

The first series of the show featured Christopher Eccleston but he has since pulled out of the drama and its location has been moved from Lake District to Wales.

Danielle, from Skellow, was drafted in to feature in the second series after signing up with an agency which supplies specialist police extras to productions such as Hollyoaks, Peter Kay's Car Share and the new Sean Bean movie Dark River.

She said: "This is a new chapter in my career. It was a bit different to my day job but it is something different which I really enjoy."

Danielle, who works for Doncaster insurance firm One Call, plays a WPC in the new drama and shot several scenes in Liverpool.

Danielle has signed up to an agency which supplies police extras to TV series.

True Blood star Stephen Moyer features in the new series as ex-cop Tom Brook who runs a police safe house on the rugged coastline of Anglesey.

Mr Selfridge‘s Zoe Tapper will play his partner Sam and the show also features Dervla Kirwan, (Injustice), Jason Watkins (The Lost Honour Of Christopher Jefferies), Sunetra Sarker (Casualty), Ashley Walters (Top Boy), Sacha Parkinson (Mr Selfridge) and Joel MacCormack (Wolf Hall).

She said: "It was long hours on set. Some days we were there from 3pm to 3am, home for 5.30am and then back up at 10am to set off back again. The kit we wear is all genuine police uniform and quite heavy too."

Danielle has signed up with police casting agency policelot.com and the drama is due to air on ITV early next year.

She hopes to star in Hollyoaks and Emmerdale in her next TV role.

She added: "I'm not sure whats next for me, hopefully a part in Hollyoaks would be good. My favourite is Emmerdale but we’ll see what happens."

Danielle first made her name after winning the Miss British Empire modelling contest in 2014.

Anyone else interested in becoming an extra can visit www.policelot.com for details.