ON THIS DAY: 1997: Death of Princess Diana - her visits to Doncaster and how town reacted to her passing

19 years ago today, Princess Diana died in a road smash that sent shockwaves around the world.

Everyone knows the details of that fateful day in Paris on August 31, 1997 so we're instead looking at her visit to Doncaster during her lifetime and how the town reacted in the days that followed the tragedy.

Princess Diana shares a joke with then Doncaster Council leader Gordon Gallimore.

Many may not know it, but it was Diana who officially opened The Dome way back in 1989.

It was on November 29 of that year that she was greeted at the newly completed leisure centre by crowds of excited, flag-waving youngsters and then council leader Gordon Gallimore.

She was given a tour of the premises, met with local school children and also signed a visitor's book and unveiled a ceremonial plaque which remains in the centre to this day.

Following her death eight years on from that visit to Doncaster, the town reacted with shock and an outpouring of grief, much like the rest of the country.

One of the cards left in tribute to Princess Diana in Doncaster.

Floral tributes piled up outside the Mansion House, grieving locals signed books of condolence and many local people travelled to London for her funeral.

The town itself fell eerily silent on the day of the funeral itself, with normally packed town centre streets deserted as people stayed at home to watch the moving and sombre occasion on television.

Doncaster town centre falls silent on the day of Diana's funeral.

Floral tributes to Diana pile up outside the Mansion House in September 1997.

School children await the arrival of Princess Diana to Doncaster in 1989.

The Mansion House was the focal point of Doncaster's mourning.

