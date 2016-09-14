New national taskforce formed to tackle CSE

NWG Network, a Derby-based national charity dedicated to tackling child sexual exploitation, has launched a UK-wide child sexual exploitation unit.

The Child Sexual Exploitation Response Unit has received £1.24m from the department for education and will be formed of a team of specialists whose role it is to offer tailored help to local areas. In 2014 a report found at least 1,400 children were subjected to sexual abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

