New Doncaster Sheffield Express bus service launched

Passengers flying from Doncaster Sheffield Airport can now reach the terminal even faster thanks to a new express bus service.

The new First-operated X4 bus, above with transport and airport bosses, will pick up travellers from the Frenchgate Interchange and Parrot’s Corner. It leaves every 30 minutes Monday to Saturday and hourly on Sundays.

