New Doncaster school to inspire chart-toppers of the future

A ground-breaking pop and rock school will launch in Doncaster this September to inspire budding chart toppers of the future.

The Rock Project will see youngsters aged 7 to 18 trained by professional, working musicians to play guitar, bass, drums and sing, as well as learn how to perform together as a band.

It’s being set up by Tricia Taylor-Shipley, who will open schools in Epworth and Cantley.

Tricia, a former occupational psychologist who also worked as a vice principal of an international school, said that The Rock Project aims to help children learn music in a fun environment.

“The Rock Project is unique in the way it teaches children to play instruments,” Tricia said. “The first hour is tuition in the young person’s chosen instrument or vocals, the second hour is where everyone gets together to play in a band and is 100 per cent fun.”

Tricia is well aware of the impact music can have on developing a young person because as an undergraduate at Hull University she wrote a dissertation on the debate of whether nature or nurture stimulates musical ability.

“I left school at 15 without any qualifications”, she said. “But joined an accountancy firm and began to study for both O-Levels and A-Levels which led me to university where I gained my Masters Degree to become an occupational psychologist.

“This knowledge has been invaluable throughout my working life and I’ve always been intrigued of how some young people are naturally talented musicians while others can achieve a high level of musicality with plenty of encouragement and support.”

The two Doncaster sessions will be part of a network of more than 40 The Rock Project schools across the UK.

Before deciding to open in Doncaster, Tricia visited other The Rock Project schools and was impressed with the students’ progress, not only as musicians but in confidence.

“The confidence children show and develop through the sessions is really inspiring, I can’t wait to bring the sessions to Doncaster,” she added.

The Rock Project will open in Cantley Community Centre in Goodison Blvd on Thursday September 8 and South Axholme Academy in Epworth on Tuesday September 13.

Classes will be divided into a junior session for 7-11 year olds from 4.15pm to 6.15pm and a senior session for 12-18 year olds from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. All of the instruments will be supplied.

The team will also be at the Epworth Show on August 29 and Doncaster’s TFest in Tickhill, on September 17.

For further details visit www.southyorkshire.therockproject.com. To contact Tricia, email doncaster@therockproject.com or call 07717 720 635.

