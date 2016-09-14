New cafe opens in Doncaster town centre

A new café has been opened in Doncaster’s Priory Place.

Called The Zone, it is operated by S&R Catering and Events and is offering a discount to members of Doncaster Chamber.

The cafe offers a wide range of food from traditional breakfasts to meals geared towards healthy eating.

It is situated opposite the main town centre post office and a delivery service of hot and cold meals is also available within a five mile radius.

In addition, a catering service is available for all occasions including business lunches, weddings and children’s’ parties any day of the week.

Owner Steve Herbert said: “We are proud to be part of the chamber and with this in mind we provide discounts for its members.

“We welcome everyone from families to business people.

“The cafe offers free WiFi throughout so if anyone needs a break from the office they can pop out for a coffee and still access their emails.”

As the cafe continues to grow and become more well established they hope to provide even more services for local businesses and communities.

There are plans to transform one of the rooms upstairs into a small meeting room so businesses or community groups can hold meetings in the centre of town.

For more information about the cafe and for details about how to get the discount on offer for chamber members visit http://bit.ly/2coTOMK