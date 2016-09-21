National exposure for Sheffield firm

A Sheffield-based creative agency is to benefit from a day’s worth of national exposure after being chosen as one of the country’s top 100 small businesses.

DS Creative, which helps businesses to attract more customers through web development, graphic design and printing, has been selected in the Small Biz 100 competition.

The scheme highlights 100 small businesses, one a day for the 100 days leading up to Small Business Saturday on December 3.

DS Creative has been allocated November 6 as their day, which will see Small Business Saturday organisers promote the firm through their social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

This will include information about the firm’s location, their business story, photos, videos, plus links to their website and social media handles. The company is the only Sheffield firm to have been chosen.

In addition, staff are due to be invited to receptions at both Downing Street and The Treasury Drum in London to celebrate the initiative. Dates for the reception are yet to be finalised. DS Creative launched in Crookes in 2010 but moved to larger premises at the President Buildings Office Park earlier this year.