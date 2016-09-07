Naked woman pictured strolling through Doncaster makes worldwide headlines

A naked woman who was photographed walking through Doncaster town centre in broad daylight has made headlines around the world.

But the identity of the blonde-haired woman and her motives remain a mystery despite newspapers around the globe trying to find out who she is.

We revealed yesterday how the woman had been spotted wandering along Chequer Road and College Road totally starkers - before eventually being bundled into a police car.

Since we reported on the incident, which took place on Friday afternoon, newspapers across Britain and the world have reported on the nude stroller.

The Daily Mail, The Sun, Daily Express, Daily Star and Metro have all carried the story, while popular worldwide "banter" site Unilad has also reported on the story.

The Plymouth Herald, based in Devon, compared the Doncaster woman to a similar incident in Newquay several months ago when a blonde-haired woman was spotted walking totally naked through the seaside resort after leaving a tanning salon.

A man who tried to help cover up the Doncaster nude says that she spoke broken English in an Eastern European accent but seemed "happy" and told him that she had "love in her heart."

The incident took place near St Peter in Chains Roman Catholic Church at about 2.30pm last Friday.

There has been speculation on Facebook that the woman may have been "spiked" or has mental health issues while others suggested she was simply being an exhibitionist.

South Yorkshire Police has so far not responded to the media about the incident.

It comes just a few months after a naked couple were filmed having sex in broad daylight Doncaster - just yards from students at Doncaster College.

The clip, filmed in May, showed a dark haired man and a blonde haired woman romping totally naked on a patch of grass behind the Batley's Cash and Carry depot on Chappell Drive - and were filmed by an amazed onlooker who captured the sordid scenes on his mobile phone from behind a fence.

And it came just after a photo of man groping a woman's bottom outside a Doncaster taxi office went viral on social media. Shortly afterwards, another photo of a woman performing a sex act on a man in Bower's Fold was also widely circulated on Facebook.