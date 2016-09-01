Monster truck load of goodies brightens youngsters day at Doncaster Royal Infirmary

Young patients at Doncaster Royal Infirmary received a monster truck delivery of goodies - donated from the proceeds of this year’s Doncaster Road Runner Show.

The giant ultra-yellow ‘Rumble Bee’ with its distinctive bee stripe made an extra special appearance as it buzzed onto the children’s ward packed full of toys, games and teddies for the children, including £900 worth of Argos vouchers.

Auto-enthusiasts, Ritchie McGibbon, Michelle Lovell and Nobby Elliot presented their gifts to children’s ward staff and patient Connor Halliwell on August 15.

Maxine Deakin, play leader at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said the huge donation will help youngsters’ during their treatment.

She added: “I want to say a very big thank you to the organisers of the Doncaster Road Runner Show and those who attended and helped raise the money for these fabulous gifts.

“Play is such an important part of the recovery process for children in hospital.

“These toys will encourage the children to interact with each other and help to comfort them and reduce anxiety while they are receiving treatment.”

The ward will use the vouchers to buy Tippy cups for babies and toddlers and items to improve the facilities for parents who wish to stay with their child overnight. The Road Runner Show is an annual event which takes place in Doncaster and features a number of custom-built and classic cars, monster trucks and motorcycles.

August’s event was the 11th and was held at Parklands Social Club in Wheatley. For more information about the event visit http://www.doncasterroadrunner.co.uk/