MEAT CUT: Supermarket chops joint prices as store wars escaclate

Supermarket chain Morrisons is stepping up the price war with its rivals by cutting meat prices.

The retailer will cut the price of essential meat and poultry products by 12 per cent.

A Morrisons spokesman said this was “to help families bring meat back to the dinner table this autumn”.

He added: “Price cuts on ham and other cooked meats will also help families whose children will be returning to school with packed lunches this week.

“The reductions in meat prices come as new research shows that families are eating more roasts mid-week. The cuts are aimed at helping them eat meat more affordably.” The prices of nearly 130 top selling cooked meat, fresh meat and poultry products are being reduced along with more than 30 fruit and veg lines.

Andy Atkinson, Morrisons’ customer and marketing director, said: “Meat is one of the priciest items in families’ shopping baskets and as kids go back to school the cost of packed lunches is an added cost.

“We’re a British company, making our own ham and buying our own cattle here in Britain. “By doing this efficiently ourselves we can pass much-needed savings on to customers.” The changes mean, for example, that a Morrisons’ Medium whole chicken will be reduced in price from £3.46 to £3.00.

Last month, Morrisons revealed that it was expanding its home delivery service nationwide, and offering non-food products to online customers for the first time, under a new deal with partner Ocado.The UK’s fourth biggest grocery chain has renegotiated its agreement with online supermarket Ocado to allow it to store-pick orders, doubling the reach of its delivery.