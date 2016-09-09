Man stabbed in chest and leg during altercation in Doncaster village

A 30-year-old man has been taken to hospital in an air ambulance following an altercation in a Doncaster village, during which the man was reportedly stabbed in the chest and leg.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Emergency services were called to a property in Beaconsfield Road, Hexthorpe at about 2.15pm yesterday afternoon following reports that a 30-year-old man had been stabbed during an altercation.

"The man was taken to hospital by air ambulance with a stab wound to his chest and leg. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

"An investigation has now been launched to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 594 of September 8, 2016.

