Man and woman arrested in connection with South Yorkshire moors murder probe

Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man found on moorland and which is being treated as a murder probe.

The body of Rotherham man Craig Nelson, 34, was found earlier this week near the A628 at Woodhead Tunnels in the Peak District.

This morning, detectives arrested a man and a woman on suspicion of murder in relation to the incident.

A 41-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were arrested in Sheffield and currently remain in custody being questioned by officers.

Mr Nelson, also known as Craig Preston from Wath-Upon-Dearne, was found dead on Monday at about 11am on the moors.

A post-mortem examination found he died as a result of head injuries and a murder inquiry was launched.

Officers remain keen to hear from anyone who saw or heard from Mr Nelson in the days leading up to his death.

Yesterday, Detective Chief Inspector Steve Handley, who is leading the inquiry, said: “We’re in the process of piecing together Craig’s movements in the days leading up to his death. Did you see him in the days before? Did you speak to him or know what his plans were?

“I would urge anyone who knew him, or had contact with him before his death, to come forward as any small piece of information could be crucial.

“I’d also like to hear from anyone who saw a vehicle, or anyone acting suspiciously, on the slip road off the A628 or the car park near Woodhead Tunnels at any time between 7am on Saturday 20 August and 11am on Monday 22 August.

“We have a dedicated team of detectives working hard to find out what happened to Craig. We are providing support and regular updates to his family; they deserve to know what happened to him, so please come forward if you can help.”

There is currently a cordon in place at Mr Nelson’s address in Montgomery Square, Rotherham, while police carry out their enquiries.

If you have any information that could assist detectives with their enquiries, please call 101, quoting incident number 819 of 23 August 2016.

You can also pass information on to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111