Make a scarecrow for Crowle Festival

A scarecrow festival in an Isle town will go ahead, despite a low number of entries at its first attempt.

Judging of the Crowle Scarecrow Festival was planned originally for September 3, but was postponed after the event failed to attract enough interest.

Town Council clerk Katy Fowler confirmed via Facebook that the festival, run by the council, will still be held, to be judged the last week in September to allow for further entries.

She said the decision had been made because only three entries had been received by the judging date. It was decided to advertise the festival more widely in a bid to give more people the chance to create their entries.