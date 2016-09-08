Major traffic delays after accident in Doncaster village

The collision is believed to have takenplace in Edlington Lane, Edlington just before 5pm.

The collision is believed to have takenplace in Edlington Lane, Edlington just before 5pm.

1
Have your say

Motorists travelling through a Doncaster village are experiencing significant delays this afternoon, following a road traffic collision involving a lorry.

The collision is believed to have taken place in Edlington Lane, Edlington just before 5pm.

High Road in Edlington is currently closed as a result of the crash and there is also queuing traffic westbound at the B6376 Edlington Lane junction.

One person is believed to have been injured in the collision.

More to follow.

Back to the top of the page