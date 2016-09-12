Magic night in store at St Luke’s Enchanted Ball in Sheffield

Magic, sparkle and just a hint of frost - welcome to the St Luke’s Enchanted Winter Ball.

Sheffield’s only hospice is hosting a black tie charity ball on Saturday, November 25 – and for the first time the venue will be the International Hall at Ponds Forge in the city centre.

Hosting the evening, which is sponsored by Saxton Mee estate agents, will be St Luke’s patron and BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration.

And auctioneer Charles Hanson, the star of BBC TV favourites Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip, will be presenting the evening’s charity auction.

The evening will start at 7pm with a drinks reception and includes a three-course dinner with wine, dazzling live entertainment – including aerial acrobatics - and music from the band Agent Smith.

Kathryn Burkitt, St Luke’s head of fundraising, said: “This will be perfect as a seasonal celebration to bring friends, colleagues and clients together.

“By booking a table of ten, you will be paying for four community nurse visits to a patient in their own home.”

A table of ten costs £800, with individual tickets available at £80 each.

To reserve a place visit enchantedwinter.co.uk