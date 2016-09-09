Lively Rufus needs a home

Handsome Rufus is a loving little terrier who is constantly looking for fun and activity.

Because he has not had the best life so far Rufus would benefit by being the only pet in a happy household, and he would respond well to older children (aged over 14 years) in a family setting.

At just two years old, Rufus is full of energy and loves to be out and about, seeking adventure. Kennel life is frustrating for him and he is very ready to settle with a new owner or owners.

This lovely boy is quite toy and food focussed and will do just about anything to get some action with his favourite things, say kennel staff. With his motivation and energy, he could well be the next Britain`s got talent finalist - he`d definitely give it a good go!

Due to his lack of early socialisation, this fellow struggles with his social skills around other dogs. He can misread their signals, think they are a threat and so occasionally overreact.

But Rufus is responding brilliantly to training at the kennels in South Yorkshire, and any potential adopters will be shown the training methods to use to build up his trust and security and continue his socialisation.

With his cheeky playfulness and his enthusiasm, Rufus would love to be in a home and really needs some help and love.

Anyone who puts their faith in him and offers him a place within their home will be amply rewarded.