Knee operation gives North Lincolnshire resident her green fingers back

An accidental twist of the knee left keen gardener and walker Mrs Diane Brocklesby in agony but thanks to keyhole surgery at Barlborough NHS Treatment Centre she is once again enjoying her garden and looking forward to a summer of activities.

“Painful is the word,” she recalls. “It was agony, I couldn’t put any weight on my right leg, let alone get down to work in the garden. We walk a lot and we had taken our caravan to Robin Hood’s Bay, which we love, but we had to use taxis or buses to go anywhere as I just could not walk any distance at all.

“I was taking very strong pain killers and I just could not sleep. My doctor sent me for an MRI and that revealed a torn cartilage and a knee that was filling with fluid. My husband had treatment at the NHS treatment centre and we were so impressed with the centre and the treatment he received that we always said we would use it again. So I asked my GP to refer me for treatment there.”

Mrs Brocklesby was assessed by the centre’s orthopaedic team and it was decided to carry out an arthroscopy. An arthroscopy involves the use of a device called an arthroscope to examine the joints. An arthroscope is a thin, metal tube, about the length and width of a straw that contains a light and a camera. Images are sent from it to a video screen so the surgeon is able to see inside the joint. Tiny surgical instruments can then be used alongside the arthroscope to allow the surgeon to treat certain joint conditions.

Mrs Brocklesby was amazed at the results. I had one pain killer after the operation and then did not need any more. I have a very long garden and I have been out mowing the lawn, weeding and pruning. I was stunned when I had the stitches out, two weeks after surgery, and the scarring is minimal; you could barely see it.”

Mrs Brocklesby is now looking forward to a long summer of pain-free gardening and walking – she just hopes that the weather permits.