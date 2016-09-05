Kitten and dog left to die in ‘horrific state’ in South Yorkshire

An animal rescue charity needs your support to help pay for rising vet bills to ensure it can continue to care for poorly treated pets.

Rain Rescue in Wickersley takes in hundreds of neglected animals every year - many of which have injuries or need treatment for serious illnesses.

Muffin at Rain Rescue.

The charity has seen an annual rise in the number of animals it takes and a subsequent increase in vets bills.

The rescue has to pay around £30, 000 a year in vets bills - and is this year having to fork out around £4000 a month.

Devoted staff are now urging animal lovers to donate to the centre so they can keep meeting treatment needs for poorly neglected animals.

Lauren Sanderson, deputy charity manager, said: “The majority of the animals who come to us have been abandoned on the streets and are in desperate need of medical attention.

Chester at Rain Rescue.

“We receive no government or lottery funding, without the support of the public we cannot continue.”

Just in the last two weeks the charity has taken in and treated Pops, a 15-year-old crossbreed, who was left abandoned in stray kennels in a starved state. He has since been rehomed, but his vet bills still need to be paid.

Another dog called Chester was brought in with horrific ear and eye infections that had been left untreated and is looking for a new owner. Kitten muffin was found in the streets suffering from cat flu and needs to be rehomed.

Lauren said all three of the poor animals had been “suffering and in pain without the treatment they so desperately needed.”

She added: “In the last 12 months Rain Rescue has rescued and rehomed 453 dogs and cats from crisis situations. If you can make donation to help Rain Rescue continue saving lives of abandoned dogs and cats please send cash or cheques to Summerfield Lodge, Moat Lane, Wickersley, Rotherham, S66 1DZ, or visit the website www.rainrescue.co.uk. You can also donate from your mobile by texting ‘RAIN04 £1/2/5/10’ to 70070.”