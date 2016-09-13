Isle Turbofest music event raises money for hospice

This year’s Turbofest - a summer family music festival based in the Isle - raised £2,500 in aid of Lindsey Lodge Hospice.

The entertainment was provided by The 5th Rock, The Wyrd Sisters, Ramble Gamble, Peacekeeperz and Agent La La.

Pictured at the presentation of the proceeds are Mandy Axe, Mary Green, Hohn Whitmore, Graham Milnes and Marion Milnes.

