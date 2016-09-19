Isle team amasses cash for charity

Time and effort invested by four Isle youngsters over the summer holiday period

resulted in a great cash sum for a good cause.

As part of the Humberside Police Lifestyle project 2016, four 11-year olds decided to try and raise money for their local charity, Lex’s Legacy Pride of the Isle.

A fantastic sum of £1,207 was raised by their selling keyrings and wristbands at school throughout July, by holding a bake sale outside Westwoodside Village Nisa Shop on August 28 and by spending hours over the summer holidays making sweet cones, jewellery and cakes to sell at Lex Fest.

The latter event run by Pride of the Isle took place on Epworfh Showground on September 3.

The girls involved in the effort were Megan Simpson, Lizzie McCallum, Isabel Marsden and Molly Warr, all aged 11.

Molly’s mum, Gill Warr, said: “I and the other mums, Fiona McCallum, Vikki Simpson and Anne-Marie Marsden, think the girls have done such a wonderful job.

“We are extremely proud of the effort they have put in and what they have achieved.

“We feel they deserve recognition for all their efforts.”

the girls made a cheque presentation to representatives of Pride of the Isle, before they returned to school.

The Humberside Police Lifestyle project has inspired over 160,000 young people to make a difference in their community since 1989. This year it was launched in May.

The scheme encourages thousands of teenagers to register and undertake projects that benefit their local area, with the most successful rewarded at the end of the initiative with many different prizes.

Ten to 18-year-olds form teams and decide on a project that will improve their local community. They keep log books of activities to present.