Isle’s ‘golden girl’ steals the show

Ddeusant Treasure of Foxisle Stud

This champion mare from the Isle is 25 years old, but stole the hearts of judges at the recent Epworth show.

Welsh D mare Ddeusant Treasure was a triple winner after her owners at Epworth’s Foxisle Stud and Livery Yard took her along. She won the Open M & M, was M & M Champion, and also won the Veteran Class with Jenna Ellis.

