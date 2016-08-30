Isle folk join Bear Grylls in bid to help historic churches

Chief Scout Bear Grylls at the gathering of High Peak Scouts at Gradbach campsite

Chief Scout Bear Grylls at the gathering of High Peak Scouts at Gradbach campsite

0
Have your say

Adventurer Bear Grylls is supporting this year’s Ride+Stride for churches, a sponsored bike, ride or walk between churches on September 10. All three churches in Misterton and West Stockwith are participating and a full list of others is available. Call 01636 817284 to find out more. Bear Grylls said: “Many historic churches are battling to survive. You can help.”

Back to the top of the page