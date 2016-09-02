International award for Sheffield researcher’s paper on child abuse diagnosis

A promising medical researcher from Sheffield has won a top scientific award for his outstanding contribution to diagnosing suspected physical abuse of children.

Dr Michael Paddock, a doctor receiving advanced training in clinical radiology at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, picked up the ‘Young Researcher Award for Best Scientific Paper’ at the International Paediatric Radiology Congress in Chicago.

He received the accolade for a paper entitled ‘What is the value of spine, hand, and feet radiographs as part of the skeletal survey for diagnosing suspected physical child abuse?’.

The Young Researcher Award is given to a researcher under the age of 35 in recognition of significant excellence in teaching and research.

Recipients are selected by an international committee led by the European Society of Paediatric Radiology Research committee chair.

Dr Paddock said he was thrilled to receive the gong.

He added: “I am delighted to have won this prestigious award. Not only was I able to present my work on an international platform, I was able to attend lectures in postgraduate paediatric radiology given by world leaders in paediatric imaging research.

“The award will help to attract further grant funding towards future research in paediatric radiology, specifically the imaging of suspected physical child abuse, an area I hope to develop as part of my doctorate.”