Heartbreak follows ‘happiest week’ for Isle family

Last week was a fairy tale week for young Crowle bride Vashti (Emma) Clayson. But on Sunday the 23-year old newly-wed sadly ended her fight against cancer, without warning at her home.

Former Lincoln University student Vashti (nee Hayes), a talented musician, conquered breast cancer only to be told three years later that her recurring back pain was in fact due to a malignant tumour on her spine.

A fundraising appeal for specialist treatment had just been set up to help the family, by charity Pride of the Isle. This will continue to its £10000 goal, to help with funeral costs and the remainder for a charity of the family’s choice.

Pride of the Isle members delighted Vashti with a wedding present of an adapted trike, imported from Holland, and she was able to enjoy the gift in her final days of life.

Vashti’s heartbroken stepmother Alma Gilmour said this week: “Vashti was absolutely thrilled and totally surprised and overjoyed by the presentation of her scooter. Immediately she went shopping and caused havoc in the supermarket aisle.

“The next day they spent at Center Parcs off roading in the countryside. She was free to go out with her friends independently on Saturday.

“However her fairy tale week came to its finale when on Sunday at 1pm she lay down and stopped breathing, having completed everything she wanted to do.”

She continued: “The family would like to thank everyone who helped to make Vashti’s or Mrs Emma Clayson’s as she wanted to be called, dream come true. The world is a happier place for having known her.”

Leesa Sharpe, Chair of Pride of the Isle charity, said: “Vashti was beautiful inside and out, an amazing inspirational young lady, full of love, kindness and positivity. We spoke often but met for the first time last week. Sending love to Harry and all the family.”

It is the third tragedy linked to cancer for the family. Vashti, her mother and her stepmother all lost their lives to the disease, and were all nursed by Vashti’s father, who was a Pride of the Isle award winner last year.

To donate in Vashti’s memory visit https://campaign.justgiving.com/charity/prideof-theisle/vashti or text VASH23 then donation amount to 70070.