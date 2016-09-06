Have you seen South Yorkshire missing woman?

Police are asking for public help in tracing a missing 25-year-old woman.

Lucy Grashion was reported missing on Friday (September 2) after leaving Doncaster Lakeside Village complex at about 8.30pm.

Officers believe she may have travelled to London and are asking for anyone who has heard from her to get in touch with investigating officers.

Lucy is believed to be wearing blue, short sleeved silk-looking shirt with polka dots on and dark jeans. She may be carrying a black, medium sized shoulder bag.

Although released photo shows Lucy with blonde hair, she now has black shoulder length hair.

If you know where Lucy is call 101 quoting incident number 1141 of 2 September 2016.