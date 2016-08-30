Hardware firm Toolstation opens third Sheffield branch

A company which specialises in tools and building supplies has opened a new store in Sheffield.

Hardware firm Toolstation has taken on a unit at the Holbrook Enterprise Park - which is its third branch in Sheffield and the company is already on the lookout for a fourth.

The company signed a 10-year lease with St. Modwen for more than 6, 000 sq ft of space at Holbrook.

Philip MacLauchlan, managing director of Adept Consultancy UK Ltd, which advises Toolstation, said: “We have now started looking for our fourth branch in the city underlining our confidence in the Sheffield region.”

Paul Brustad, development manager at St. Modwen, said: “Our accommodating and flexible approach to lettings has meant that Toolstation has been able to expand its offer in Sheffield by opening its third branch in the area. This is testament to Holbrook’s quality units and well-established industrial location.”

Rebecca Schofield, partner at Knight Frank, which represented St. Modwen, added: “Toolstation is a great addition to the line-up of tenants at Holbrook Enterprise Park and the letting is testament to the specification and flexibility of the units. Holbrook has proved popular to date with only two 6,000 sq ft units remaining available.”

Holbrook Enterprise Park forms part of the established Holbrook Industrial Estate. Occupiers on the park include Country Fresh Foods and GDL Air Systems.

More than 90 per cent of the estate is currently let, with just two units now available for lease.